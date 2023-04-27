Skwatta Kamp on the decision to release ‘SVN’ on April 27: ‘Freedom Day expresses exactly what we stand for’

When looking at the history of South African music groups it's hard to miss the cultural impact that the seven-member hip-hop group, Skwatta Kamp, has made. Founded in 1996, Infa (Sechaba Kgalala), Nish (Musawenkosi Molefe), Shugasmakx (Lebogang Mothibe), Flabba (Nkululeko Habedi), Nemza (Sello Mofokeng), Slikour (Siya Metane), Relo Makhubo and Bozza (Nkosana Nkosi), became known for their unique sound that shook the industry into paying attention.

They released songs such as “Landela”, “Rau Rau”, “Manyisa” and they united South Africans with “The Clap Song”, which has an infectious beat and hard rap flows. Skwatta Kamp became known for being a group of young black South Africans who were unapologetic about who they were, at a time when the country was embracing democracy. It is certainly fitting that they release their first album in 15 years on Freedom Day, April 27.

“SVN” is Skwatta Kamp’s seventh and final album, and it recognises the seven rappers that are at the group’s core. “SVN”, usually is associated with sex, violence and nudity restriction but in this case, it is how the award-winning group decided to playfully write out the number seven for the title. “As a group that has never been afraid to speak our minds, I think Freedom Day expresses exactly what we stand for,” Nemza explained to IOL Entertainment.

“From day one, we have always believed in freedom of speech and just freedom in general for a person, so that you can't be limited by other people’s views and opinions. Freedom Day is a commemoration of what we believe in as individuals and as a group. “It’s a good thing that Freedom Day is something widely celebrated by the whole country and it is something that we should push on to our children and their children, so they understand the freedom of self.” The SVN album consists of 14 tracks and is a tribute to the group’s long-time friendship, experiences, dreams, shared conversations and a continued commitment to speaking one’s truth.

The murder of Flabba inspired the group to give life to the coming studio album and the Covid-related death of Nish motivated the release even more. The group’s last release an album in 2009. So much has happened; streaming is big, music goes viral on social media platforms and CDs are sadly a thing of the past. “In all honesty, in our true fashion of doing things, we were not afraid, as to how we are going to fit into the new space, new scene, as we see it today.

“Because as Skwatta Kamp, we were doing what we were doing, even when Kwaito was big and hip hop wasn't seen as cool, back then. We were never afraid to do what we felt, so it’s the situation now. “When we do things we don't do them because we want to fit in, we do them because it’s how we feel. We have always been in a space, where we get people to gravitate towards what we feel and how we express ourselves. Originality never gets old.” The lead single from the album, ”Phezulu” is a reminder that the Kamp has always been about being honest and relatable to the people that made Skwatta a movement and an institution.