Somizi gives Cassper Nyovest his flowers: ‘What he did was Godly’

The multi-talented Somizi Mhlongo, who had the privilege of introducing rapper Cassper Nyovest at the recent #FillUpMmabathoStadium concert, has been blown away by Nyovest’s stage presence and fearlessness. The “Idol’s SA“ judge took to his Instagram page to shower the “Doc Shebeleza“ hitmaker with praises, describing Nyovest’s efforts as ”Godly“.

In the video clip, he wrote: “@casspernyovest come this side and get your flowers 💐.” “I want to dedicate this moment to give Cassper his flowers. Smell them Cassper. Cassper did the most amazing thing to witness with the naked eye. “What Cassper did last night was Godly... was nothing less than a miracle. That young man is gifted, blessed, he is the chosen one, he is creative and the production was top notch, the sound was amazing,“ said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo was taken aback by the unity that was on display at the concert: “The level of unity that was there, I could smell it, I could feel it. “If we could all support each other the way we supported Cassper last night, from all the performances... everyone left their hearts on the stage. “He gave us an amazing performance. The crowd, the audience that supported him, were there with him, and that was great to witness.

“I want to say to Cassper, should you feel down or feel like the world is making you uncomfortable or unhappy, look back at moments like these and remember that God is there for you.” He ended it by saying that he loved Nyovest and is “inspired” by him and his fearlessness. Watch the full video here.