Somizi Mhlongo jokes: ‘No one can fire me’

A couple of days after wrapping up "Idols SA", judge Somizi Mhlongo stood in for Anele Mdoda on her 947 breakfast show and and did so with his trademark grand entrance. Mhlongo joined Mdoda's co-hosts Frankie du Toit and Cindy Poluta after first getting the studios mixed up. He went to 947's Montecasino studio instead of the one in Sandton.

As he strutted in late, Mhlongo joked with his co-presenters: "Thank God, no one can fire me." While thousands of people live with the fear of being fired, media personality Mhlongo can be counted out of that number. Fortunately, in this instance, he is right. After all, he was just standing in for Mdoda, who laughed off the moment, calling Mhlongo “broadcasting cream”.

No one can fire me 😂😂😂😂😂 Somizi is broadcasting cream kodwa guys 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/FNRokE2ZYF — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 17, 2022 Mhlongo in the past has held numerous positions in the entertainment industry and he is yet to be publicly fired though. In August 2021, however, he did reach a mutual agreement with the "Idols SA" to step down from the show. The decision came after allegations of abuse were levelled against him by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung. “M-Net and Mr Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on ‘Idols SA’ in light of the allegations made against him.

“We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved. “Viewers will still see Mr Mhlongo on their screens until Sunday, August 22, 2021, as the audition shows for Idols SA were pre-recorded,” read the statement at the time.

