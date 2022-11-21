Somizi recalls last chat with DJ Sumbody, hours before his death

Family, friends, fan and industry peers are jointly mourning the loss artist and musician Oupa Johan Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody. The amapiano veteran was fatally shot over the weekend hours before he was meant to host his all-white Veuve Clicquot picnic. It was cancelled after his death.

Story continues below Advertisement

His management, Sumsounds Music, confirmed his death on social media before asking for privacy. Upon hearing the news of DJ Sumbody’s sudden death, his close friend and one of Mzansi’s most loved celebrities, Somizi Mhlongo, took to his social media to share screenshots of his last chat with the DJ. Somizi wrote how “numb” he is to hearing about death and shared a detailed account of their last chat.

In the caption he wrote: “I am numb… I no longer know how to feel and react to the news of loss of loved ones … we definitely are living on borrowed time … here’s a back story about how life is unpredictable. “So yesterday I get a text from Sumbody inviting me to his gig today. “I then offer to post for him but he just says YEP … then I tell him to have manners which he still doesn’t get it why I say so which he decides to video call to get clarity then I tell him that he’s supposed to say pls and thanks when someone shows acts of kindness which we laugh about and at that time he was at a salon getting groomed and his last words to me were don’t forget to wear white tomorrow coz it’s gonna look like we are in heaven which obviously we didn’t think much about that statement …

Story continues below Advertisement

“And little did we know that today it’s gonna be exactly that LITERALLY heaven … rest easy OUPA … what a joker u were … a hard worker and very humble … ya neh,” wrote the “Idols SA” judge on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) A further two posts were shared on his page. “Sad day at the office. Somebody call SUMBODY,” wrote Somizi.