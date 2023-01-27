Stevie Nicks impressed with Ndlovu Youth Choir ‘AGT: All-Stars’ performance and asks if she can join

Rock legend Stevie Nicks penned a heart-warming letter to the Ndlovu Youth Choir following their stellar performance at the “America’s Got Talent All-Stars” in Los Angeles. In her letter shared on her social media platforms this week, the “Dreams” hitmaker hailed Ndlovu Youth Choir for their “brilliant” performance.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nicks was deeply impressed with the choir’s performance of “We Will Rise” and she asked to be a part of the local youth ensemble. “To the Ndlovu Choir, I just wanted to congratulate you on your brilliant and moving performance last night on America’s Got Talent,” said Nicks. “It made me feel like maybe, someday, with your help, the whole world will rise again. You are the world!

“Can I be in your choir?” .@ChoirAfrica pic.twitter.com/UCXHCzUEgu — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) January 24, 2023 In their response, the Ndlovu Youth Choir choir welcomed her proposal to join them. “Thank you for your inspirational letter. It means so much to us. We would love to have you in our choir. You might even know our latest song, ‘Seven Wonders’. We look forward to welcoming you to our family. Much love, Ndlovu Youth Choir. ❤️🙏🏾”

Story continues below Advertisement

Dear Mama @StevieNicks. Thank you for your inspirational letter. It means so much to us. We would love to have you in our choir. You might even know our latest song, ‘Seven Wonders’.

We look forward to welcoming you to our family. Much love, Ndlovu Youth Choir. ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4YbVfOjoTE — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) January 25, 2023 In 2019, the Moutse Valley-based choir reached the finals of AGT’s Season 14 and the young musicians have since played sold-out performances around the world. AGT judge Simon Cowell welcomed the choir back to the show. “You did amazing on the show, we used you as reference for some of the best choirs we’ve ever had,” said Cowell.

Story continues below Advertisement

A fellow judge said: “For me this is my favourite choir that has ever been on AGT.” Taking to his Twitter this week, Cowell applauded the South African youngsters for showcasing original material on the show. “I LOVE choirs! @choirafrica was incredible #AGTAllStars,” shared Cowell on Twitter along with the short video clip of the choir’s performance.

In the video clip, Cowell is heard saying: “First of all, you absolutely did the right thing coming back with your own material”, adding that he filled with awe by the “unbelievable reaction” from the audience. I LOVE choirs! @choirafrica was incredible #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/k6hTkoZLks — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) January 24, 2023 Elaborating on the song choice, Ndlovu Youth Choir’s artistic director Ralf Schmitt said: “The song is about the resilience of the human spirit. “Ideally, a song that best shows off their singing and dancing talents but also resonates with sharing a positive message with the world.”