WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir brought the magic to ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage once again

From humble beginnings in the Moutse Valley in rural Mpumalanga to performances at the 94th Academy Awards (Oscars) and across the globe, Ndlovu Youth Choir continue to inspire with all they do. Earlier this month, the talented choir was invited to perform at the “America’s Got Talent All-Stars” competition in Los Angeles.

Story continues below Advertisement

The popular competition show is where the choir gained fame on season 14 and became the first choir in the history of either “America’s Got Talent” or “Britain’s Got Talent” to reach the final. The choir was offered the opportunity to choose a song from their repertoire. “Ideally, a song that best shows off their singing and dancing talents but also resonates with sharing a positive message with the world,” said Ralf Schmitt, Ndlovu Youth Choir’s, artistic director in a press statement.

“We Will Rise” was undoubtedly their immediate song of choice. Written by Ralf Schmitt and the choristers, “We Will Rise” is an original song written to inspire South Africans while celebrating our South African spirit of resilience. “We were selected as one of the top 60 acts of all time on ‘America’s Got Talent’. This is a major accomplishment that we are incredibly proud to add to the Choir’s list of recent achievements, including reaching the number one on iTunes, releasing our third album entitled ‘Grateful’, and the recording of Harmonious at Disney’s Epcot Centre in Florida, USA,” added Schmitt.

Story continues below Advertisement