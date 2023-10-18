Tbo Touch’s high school renames arts centre after veteran radio personality

Veteran radio personality Tbo Touch has shared that the high school he attended as a pupil, Bishop Grimes High, has honoured him by renaming its arts centre after him. Touch took to social media to share that the private Catholic school’s board of directors and management renamed the arts centre to the Thabo Molefe Centre of Arts and Music.

“24 years later, the prestigious Private Catholic School ‘Bishop Grimes High’ @bishopgrimes, its board of Directors and management has chosen to honour Your Boy from Sharpeville by re-naming its arts centre to the: 'Thabo Molefe Centre of Arts and Music,’” he posted. “The legacy of Robert and Majorie Winston Jones, who raised me through those high school years, will forever live through this milestone achievement. Never underestimate the power of humble beginnings... God is on the throne !! #whatatimetobealive #cobraalumni”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@tbotouch) Prior to this announcement, a few weeks ago Touch held his second annual Replenishment Concert at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Themed ‘Embracing Faith, Unity, and Divine Inspiration,’ the event had the express aim of propelling South African gospel artists and providing them with a platform to ignite hope and inspire positive change.

Joyous Celebration, Ayanda Ntanzi, Betusile Mcinga, Dumi Mkokstad, HLE, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Khaya Mthetwa, Lebo Sekgobela, Sbu Noah, Sipho Ngwenya and Takie Ndou were all among the long list of performers Touch had at the event. Following the success of the event, Touch took to Instagram to share his gratitude at the support he received. “We know the God we serve is able and willing. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you for making the time to witness the 2nd edition of @replenishmentconcert,” he posted.