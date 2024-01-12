The internet will not rest as Black Coffee fans come for Enhle Mbali

Moments after news of Black Coffee’s plane accident broke, internet sleuths kept their eyes on his ex Enhle Mbali’s social media accounts. The actress and fashion designer is a fan of sharing inspirational quotes and quirky memes with her followers.

Those who follow her Instagram account, know that she very seldom speaks about her estranged husband. But Black Coffee fans were baying for blood when the ‘Blood Psalms’ star posted a seemingly innocent meme on her IG Stories. Resharing the Story on X, burner account ChrisExcel, wrote: “The father of your kids that you’re extorting R60K a month is in Hospital fighting for his life… and you’re posting that this is the best thing you’ve heard…

— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) January 11, 2024

The majority of X users seemed to be in agreement with ChrisExcel. However, there were a few who pointed out the timing of Mbali’s post which happened before the award-winning DJ’s incident. On Wednesday night, the music producer’s team released a statement via his official media channels that the 47-year-old had been receiving medical attention following an incident on his flight to Mar Del Plata, Argentina.

“She posted this an hour or two hours before the Black Coffee news. Come @ChrisExcel102 give her a break,” noted @PovertykillerB. Cause she knew already.. Accident was on Saturday night just before his Sunday gig — Someone's Son (@Mahlatse_mogale) January 12, 2024

The former couple’s relationship has been contemptuous at times. In November last year, Mbali responded to a nosy comment asking about how much Black Coffee pays in child maintenance. She blankly said R50,000.