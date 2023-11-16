Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa gives the people what they want as she reveals how much child maintenance Black Coffee pays

It has been some years since award-winning actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Grammy Award-winning producer and Nkosinathi "DJ Black Coffee" Maphumulo called it quits on their marriage. The former couple are living their best lives separately and also ensuring the wellbeing of their two children. But it seems they can never get away from their messy headline-making divorce.

Recently, the actress posted a lovely video of herself on Instagram. In the short clip, she can be seen reading what appears to be a script and even has some bling on her one hand - which she clarified in her comments section was for work. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_)

The ring was not the only thing the actress saw herself responding to as user muzi_ndosi was very curious to know how much child maintenance the world renowned DJ pays. Mlotshwa responded to the comment and let it be known that Black Coffee pays R50,000. This comment of course attracted many eyes among her followers and also those looking for hot tea.

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s comment section is filled with people who seem to be curious about how much child maintenance her ex Black Coffee pays. Picture: Screenshot In 2020, the Johannesburg High Court ruled that the actress only gets R15,000 a month for spousal maintenance and R50,000 in child support when she lost her legal battle against the DJ.

Sunday World at the time reported the actress had demanded that Black Coffee pay her more than R131,000 in monthly maintenance, made up of R80,000 child maintenance for their two minor children, R30,000 for groceries and household items and R17,800 for her beauty cosmetics. When another user nontokozobhatyi raised the point that they wished people would mind their own business, Mlotshwa agreed but said that “sometimes you must give them what they want and watch how it benefits them.”