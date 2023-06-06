South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is beaming with pride after being awarded the Best Actress title at the Screen ATX in Austin, Texas. Screen ATX is an independent film festival held in Texas over two days, showcasing films and TV pilots for indie filmmakers.

Mlotshwa won the award for her role in “Four Walls” as abused nurse, Grace Molotsi. Sharing the good news, Mlotshwa posted a video of herself dressed in a warm, yellow jacket surrounded by her three dogs. Mlotshwa told her 2.4 million Instagram followers that she would have loved to have attended the awards and graced the red carpet, but was excited at the achievement, nonetheless.

“What a great pleasure to have won Best ATX actress for the movie/short series FOUR WALLS. Thanks to my producers, irectors, fellow cast and crew. It would have not happened without you… WE DID IT!!!,” she captioned her Instagram post. The nine-part series is locally produced, written and directed by Kgosana Monchusi, Menzi Mzimela, and Juvaiś Dunn. ‘Four Wall’ shines a spotlight on the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.