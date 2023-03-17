The Rockets have rebranded as The Rockettz New Generation

Cape Town’s top party band has been revived after the death of their leader, Jerry Watt. In February, IOL Entertainment, shared the story of Watt’s dying wish to have The Rockets band name and legacy die with him.

Watt, 69, who played the lead guitar and vocals, was the only original member of the band who carried them through 52 years after other members of the band died or left. Unfortunately, Watt was diagnosed with stage four soft tissue cancer and died on February 10. His wife of 30 years, Allison Watt, who was the band manager, told IOL Entertainment that the decision to close the band came on the back of his diagnosis and called for the band to cease immediately.

A month since his death and after numerous requests from fans for the band to continue their music, the remaining members have now found new management under a new name, not too far from the iconic one. The Rockettz New Generation was announced this week and are excited to start a fresh chapter with most of the old-school style music they are known for across South Africa and Namibia. Band leader Manual Losper said: “I’m happy to have been part of such a historical band and brand. That journey has come to an end, may Jerry’s soul rest in peace. We decided to go with a name that will sound the same but spelt differently.

“We got permission from Allison to go forth with the use of The Rockets music, under a different name. “We still want people to recognise that we were the guys who walked the last mile with Jerry. “This band was our bread and butter aside from it being our passion. We are grateful that Q&F Entertainment took us under their wings.”

The band consists of Manual Losper, who now carries the baton as the leader and vocalist, lead guitarist Jonathan Latola, Carlos Griffin on drums, Donovan Dyers on bass and Vinashco Williams on keyboards. Q&F Entertainment said: “We felt that we did not want to stop the legacy that Jerry left behind”. Said Fatima Daniels, who forms one-half of the management. Fatima and Quinton Daniels of Q&F Entertainment. Picture: Supplied “I approached the band members and gave them the option of Q&F Entertainment taking over the band and managing them from now on.

“They were keen on the idea, we started by registering a new name under the management of Q&F Entertainment. “We could not let the music of such talented young guys fade away and let the fans down so now we are going into a new era. “Our newly appointed lead guitarist Jonathan has very big shoes to fill as he will be replacing the legend, Mr Jerry Watt. Our aim is to take the band into a whole new vibe but not forget the old school.”