Friday, February 17, 2023

Tickets to Black Coffee’s exclusive ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview selling like hot cakes

Black Coffee on "Podcast and Chill". Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Chillers are excited about Grammy award-winning music producer and DJ Black Coffee’s exclusive interview on “Podcast and Chill with MacG”.

So much so, that within two hours of the announcement that it would premiere at Ster Kinekor theatres nationwide on February 23, tickets at the Mall of Africa were sold out.

When Twitter user @MO_kAtz7 questioned why “would people go to cinemas to pay to watch BlackCoffee talking about his marriage”, co-host Sol Phenduka clapped back with the news.

“Mall of Africa Ster Kinekor is already sold out Fam, in 2 hours,” he tweeted.

The 7.45pm screening is completely sold-out according to the Ster-kinekor website. A second screening has been added due to the demand.

Ever since Black Coffee shared that he was ready to come on to the popular podcast, interest has peaked as to what he might say during the interview.

Some questioned why he’d choose MacG’s podcast after all the controversy it generates, while others felt it was the perfect platform for him to share his views.

Celebrity interviews on the podcast are known to trend, especially for the juicy bits, the things that make you go: “What?”

Viewers are interested in knowing more about the Grammy winner's journey to the top, becoming a globally renowned DJ but they are also curious about his yet to be finalised divorce from actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

This is not the first time that “Podcast and Chill” is premièring an episode on the big screen, in 2021 their interview with legendary artist Zola 7 was screened in three major cities.

