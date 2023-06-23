Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema release new single dedicated to their son

Media personality Tino Chinyani and actress-musician Simz Ngema are set to release a new single on Friday. The couple say the new song was made to honour their son, Tiyani Chinyani, as he turns three years old. The new single is titled “Tiyani” and marks the couple’s first collaboration.

Chinyani and Ngema shared the news with their followers across their various social media platforms on Tuesday. “This Friday 23rd of June, Mini me turns 3,” shared Chinyani. “@simzngema and I are releasing a song to honour our beautiful gift. Our son has been such a blessing and this is our gift to him. Song: Tiyani - Tiyani Afrika feat. Quing Simz.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tino_chinyani🌹 (@tino_chinyani) On Wednesday morning, the couple visited Metro FM for an interview with DJ Sabby on his daily breakfast show and to preview the upcoming single. They’ve also been sharing snippets of the record, which has a mellow R&B feel to it, on Instagram.

It’s been a year and a half since Chinyani first ventured into music with the release of his debut single, "Nothing For Free" ft. Scooby Nero. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the model and presenter explained at the time that being a musician was going to be a major part of his next chapter. "Music is definitely what I want to do for the rest of my life," he said. "More so because I've been around the industry, I've done it from a modelling perspective, I've been a presenter, I've been an influencer.”