Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 23, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema release new single dedicated to their son

Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema. Picture: Instagram

Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Media personality Tino Chinyani and actress-musician Simz Ngema are set to release a new single on Friday. The couple say the new song was made to honour their son, Tiyani Chinyani, as he turns three years old.

The new single is titled “Tiyani” and marks the couple’s first collaboration.

Chinyani and Ngema shared the news with their followers across their various social media platforms on Tuesday.

“This Friday 23rd of June, Mini me turns 3,” shared Chinyani. “@simzngema and I are releasing a song to honour our beautiful gift. Our son has been such a blessing and this is our gift to him. Song: Tiyani - Tiyani Afrika feat. Quing Simz.”

On Wednesday morning, the couple visited Metro FM for an interview with DJ Sabby on his daily breakfast show and to preview the upcoming single. They’ve also been sharing snippets of the record, which has a mellow R&B feel to it, on Instagram.

More on this

It’s been a year and a half since Chinyani first ventured into music with the release of his debut single, "Nothing For Free" ft. Scooby Nero.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the model and presenter explained at the time that being a musician was going to be a major part of his next chapter.

"Music is definitely what I want to do for the rest of my life," he said. "More so because I've been around the industry, I've done it from a modelling perspective, I've been a presenter, I've been an influencer.”

“For me, it's a thing of I have so much I wanna say, I have so many stories I wanna tell, and for me, music is that perfect outlet. Music is a sound that's heard and felt across the globe, and that's what I want to give the people.”

Related Topics:

JoburgEntertainmentSouth African EntertainmentSouth African CelebsCelebrity Gossip

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe