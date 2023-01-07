Tresor once again collaborates with Drake on new Popcaan single, ‘We Caa Done’

South African-Congolese singer-songwriter, producer and entrepreneur Tresor has once again teamed up with global star Drake to make music. This time around Tresor, along with his star producer Batundi, is a co-writer and producer on Popcaan and Drake’s new single, “We Caa Done”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The award-winning pop star and the supremely talented Batundi previously collaborated with Drake on last year’s hugely successful dance album, “Honestly, Nevermind”, where they co-wrote six songs on the album. Prior to that they co-produced Drake’s afrobeats-leaning hit single “Fountains” featuring Tems. “Always a true honour to collaborate on new music with Family 🦉💎 New @popcaanmusic x @champagnepapi "We Caa Done" OUT NOW! Thank you @ovosound for believing. More to come @batundimusic @jacquelmusicgroup,” Tresor shared on his Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRESOR RIZIKI (@tresorofficial) Popcaan who’s a Jamaican DJ and singer-songwriter signed to Drake’s OVO Sound record label, also released a music video for the new single.

Shot at a location in Turks and Caicos Islands, the video sees Drake and Popcaan partying it up in a coastal town and features cameos from the likes of Lil Yachty and NBA star Kevin Durant. The video was directed by Theo Skudra, Drake’s longtime photographer behind many of his cover shoots and music videos for singles like “Nonstop”, “What’s Next” and “ When To Say When, Chicago Freestyle”. Popcaan also recently announced his upcoming album, “Great He Is”, which will be his first since the 2020 vocal album, “Fixtape”.

Story continues below Advertisement

He had previously teased the new single in an Instagram snippet on Wednesday along with the cover art for his upcoming fifth studio album. “New year, new Gear, new blessings, new money, new music! #GIHE,” the caption reads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic)