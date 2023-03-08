Trevor Noah and Lethu Bhengu win big at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2023

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 were filled with extreme logic-defying stunts, illusions and tricks. Hosted live from the Microsoft Theatre by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, South Africa’s very own Lerai Rakoditsoe hosted the Africa Special.

Nickelodeon Africa hosted a special viewing of the Kids’ Choice Awards where Mzansi celebrities and influencers, along with their children, got to find out who walked away as the winners in the African categories. The nominated Favourite African Kidfluencer Award winner with Nickelodeon Africa presenter Lerai Rakoditsoe. Picture: Supplied. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Mpho Popps, K Naomi, Bianca Naidoo, Da L.E.S, Roxy Burger, Pabi Moloi, Stogie T, Tansey Coetzee, JR Bogopa, Tshepi Vundla, Lootlove, Nomalanga Shozi, Tol Ass Mo and Mome Mahlangu were among the A-listers spotted at the event. The families must have all received the memo as they came out in the matching orange drips.

Comedian Mongezi ‘Tol Ass Mo’ Mahlangu, his wife Mome Mhlangu and their children. Picture: Supplied Comedian and TV presenter Mpho Popps and his daughter. Picture: Supplied ‘Idols SA’ judge and rapper JR Bogapa, Tshepi Vundla with their family. Picture: Supplied Multi-award winning comedian, writer, producer, actor and television host, Trevor Noah, won the 2023 KCA African Star Award, while internet sensation and young prodigy Lethukuthula “Lethu” Bhengu took home the Favourite African Kidfluencer Award. “We’re really proud of all the nominees and winners in the African categories. Congratulations to Lethukuthula Bhengu and Trevor Noah for bringing home the blimps,” said Dillon Khan, vice-president of Paramount Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Viacom International Studios and Creative Services for Africa. Rapper Da L.E.S and his family. Picture: Supplied Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa with her children. Picture: Supplied Rapper Stogie T along with his daughter. Picture: Supplied Late rapper Riky Rick’s partner Bianca Naidoo with their children. Picture: Supplied “It’s such an honour to be voted for by your fans around the world. These awards are a showcase of the power of local talent, and the categories are a commitment to showcasing Africa’s potential on a global scale,” added Khan.