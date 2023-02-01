Alakhe Mdoda, Trevor Noah nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Nickelodeon has released the list of nominees for the highly anticipated 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs), and making his debut is radio personality Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe. The little star has been nominated in the category Favourite African Kidfluencers. He will go up against Lethukuthula Bhengu, Rethabile Mokgatla, Olianna and Olivia, Siba Bogopa and DJ Arch Jnr.

He took to Instagram to rally votes. In the caption, he wrote: “Guuuuys!!! I’ve been nominated for such a cool award! 😃 Thank you for the nomination @nickelodeon_africa 🙏🏽❤️ Link to vote is in my bio folks 😃.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alakhe’s World (@alakhesworld) Set to take place on NickToons (DStv channel 308) on Wednesday, March 8, the awards celebrate some of the biggest local and international media personalities and artists, as voted for by the fans. Former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, Trevor Noah, as well as former soccer player and first-team coach at Manchester United, Benni McCarthy, also made the list.

Best Music Video of the Year nominees are Nigerian sports stars Giannis Antetokoumpo, Ethan Nwaneri, and Tobi Amusan, while TikTok star Khaby Lame and footballer Sadio Mané are putting the West African mecca, Senegal, on the map. Multi-award-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o makes a return to the KCAs this year. She was previously nominated for Favourite African Star in 2017 and Favourite Movie Actress in 2019. This year, “Stranger Things” leads the pack, with six nominations, followed by “That Girl Lay Lay”, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “The Fairly Odd Parent: Fairly Odder“, with four nominations each.

Dillon Khan, the vice president of Paramount Africa for Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon and Creative Services, said the evolution of the African creative industry as being felt across all spheres of global entertainment. “These nominations resonate with all of Africa, and we’re glad to see so much African talent being recognised for all the hard work they put into the global entertainment industry. This is just the start.” The face of Nickelodeon Africa, Lerai Rakoditsoe, will be heading out to Los Angeles to host the 2023 KCA Nickelodeon Africa Special. She will be bringing all the home-grown action celebrating children's top choices in entertainment media.

Georginah Machiridza, the executive head of Content Strategy at MultiChoice said Lerai had been making waves since she became the first African host on NickMusic. “It is incredible to see her soaring to even greater heights as the host of the Africa leg of the Kid’s Choice Awards on NickToons,” said Machiridza. The host of American weekly television sports show NFL Slimetime, Nate Burleso, will co-host the event with Charli D’Amelio.

Musical performances will be announced at a later date. Fans across the globe can cast their votes across 31 categories on the Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com. Full list of nominees.

FAVOURITE AFRICAN STAR Trevor Noah Banyana Banyana

Msaki Scorpion Kings FAVOURITE AFRICAN KIDFLUENCERS

Alakhe Mdoda Lethukuthula Bhengu Rethabile Mokgatla

Olianna and Olivia Siba Bogopa DJ Arch Jnr

TELEVISION FAVOURITE KIDS TV SHOW “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” “Ms. Marvel” “Raven’s Home”

“That Girl Lay Lay” “The Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

“The Really Loud House” FAVOURITE FAMILY TV SHOW “Cobra Kai”

“iCarly” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

“Stranger Things” “Wednesday” “Young Rock”

“Young Sheldon” FAVOURITE REALITY SHOW “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

“America’s Got Talent” “American Ninja Warrior” “Floor Is Lava”

“MasterChef Junior” “The Masked Singer" FAVOURITE ANIMATED SHOW

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” “Rugrats” “SpongeBob SquarePants”

“Teen Titans Go!” “The Loud House” “The Smurfs”

FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS) Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”) Imogen Cohen (Zina, “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odde”r)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, “Raven’s Home”) Sofia Wylie (Gina, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, “That Girl Lay Lay”) FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS) Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, “Bunk’d”) Joshua Bassett (Ricky, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) Tyler Wladis (Roy, “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, “The Really Loud House”) Young Dylan (Young Dylan, “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan”) FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Hilary Duff (Sophie, “How I Met Your Father”) Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, “Wednesday”) Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, “Stranger Things”)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, “iCarly”) Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, “Stranger Things”) Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, “Black-ish”)

FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY) Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, “Stranger Things”) Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, ‘“Obi-Wan-Kenobi”)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, “Stranger Things”) Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, “Stranger Things”) Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, “iCarly”)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, “Cobra Kai”) FILM: FAVOURITE MOVIE

“Avatar: The Way of Water” “Black Adam” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Hocus Pocus 2” “Jurassic World Dominion” “Monster High The Movie”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” “Top Gun: Maverick” FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, “Thor: Love and Thunder”) Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, “Jurassic World: Dominion”) Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, “Black Adam”)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”) Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, “The Adam Project”) Tom Cruise (Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, “Top Gun: Maverick”)

FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTRESS Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) Letitia Wright (Shuri, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, “Enola Holmes 2”) Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, “Thor: Love and Thunder”)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, “Hocus Pocus 2”) FAVOURITE ANIMATED MOVIE “DC League of Super-Pets”

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” “Lightyear” “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“The Bad Guys” “Turning Red” FAVOURITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Andy Samberg (Dale, “Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”) Andy Samberg (Jonathan, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”) Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, “Lightyear”)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, “DC League of -Pets”) Kevin Hart (Ace, “DC League of Super-Pets”) Steve Carell (Gru, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”)

FAVOURITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE) Awkwafina (Tarantula, “The Bad Guys”) Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, “Lightyear”)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”) Sandra Oh (Ming, “Turning Red”) Selena Gomez (Mavis, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”)

Taraji P Henson (Belle Bottom, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”) MUSIC: FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele Beyoncé Billie Eilish

Cardi B Lady Gaga Lizzo

Rihanna Taylor Swift FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny Drake Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles Justin Bieber Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone The Weeknd FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer Black Eyed Peas BLACKPINK

BTS Imagine Dragons One Republic

Panic! At the Disco Paramore FAVOURITE SONG

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift “As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé “First Class” – Jack Harlow

“I Ain’t Worried” – OneRepublic “Lift Me Up” – Rihanna FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran “Don’t You Worry” – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat

“Numb”– Marshmello, featuring Khalid “Stay With Me” – Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell “Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

FAVOURITE BREAKOUT ARTIST Devon Cole Dove Cameron

GAYLE Joji Lauren Spencer Smith

Nicky Youre FAVOURITE ALBUM “Dawn FM” – The Weeknd

“GOD DID”- DJ Khaled “Harry’s House” – Harry Styles “Midnights (3am Edition)” – Taylor Swift

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé “Special” – Lizzo FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Bad Bunny (Latin America) BLACKPINK (Asia) Harry Styles (UK)

Rosalía (Europe) Taylor Swift (North America) Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa) FAVOURITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR Bella Poarch

Dixie D’Amelio JoJo Siwa Oliver Tree

Stephen Sanchez That Girl Lay Lay OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVOURITE MALE CREATOR Austin Creed MrBeast

Ninja Ryan’s World SeanDoesMagic

Unspeakable FAVOURITE FEMALE CREATOR Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio Dixie D’Amelio Gracie’s Corner

Kids Diana Show Miranda Sings FAVOURITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY

FGTeeV Ninja Kidz TV Ohana Adventure Family

The Bucket List Family The Royalty Family The Williams Family

FAVOURITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR Candace Parker Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka Serena Williams Simone Biles

Venus Williams FAVOURITE MALE SPORTS STAR LeBron James

Lionel Messi Patrick Mahomes Shaun White

Stephen Curry Tom Brady FAVOURITE CELEBRITY PET

Dexter Lipa Hadid Dodger Evans Gino Chopra Jonas

Olivia Benson Swift Piggy Lou Bieber Toulouse Grande

FAVOURITE BOOK Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series

Five Nights at Freddy’s Book Series Harry Potter Book Series The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series

The Bad Guys Book Series FAVOURITE VIDEO GAME Adopt Me!

Brookhaven Just Dance 2023 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope