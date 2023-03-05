Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Tributes pour in for radio veteran Mark Pilgrim

Mark Pilgrim in happier times. Picture: Instagram

Mark Pilgrim in happier times. Picture: Instagram

Published Mar 5, 2023

Share

Radio veteran Mark Pilgrim has died.

The former HOT 102.7FM presenter lost his battle to cancer. The news of his death has been confirmed by several of Pilgrim’s industry colleagues on social media, including radio host and former “Idol’s SA” judge Gareth Cliff.

Lloyd Madurai, managing director at HOT 102.7FM wrote on Facebook, “Mark Pilgrim has just passed on: It was with great sadness that I share this news.

“Our hero and brother and much-loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45. He fought valiantly to the very end.

“Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home. They were together for his last breath. The family thank you for being part of his journey.

More on this

“For loving him and for celebrating him and supporting him always. Mark will be greatly missed by all. May his soul rest in peace.”

In a statement released by Hot 102.7FM, the station said: “HOT1027 DJ Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning. He fought valiantly to the very end.

“Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home. His family thank you for being part of his journey, for loving him, celebrating him and supporting him always”

Pilgrim, 53, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in June 2022. Over the months, he revealed on Instagram that it had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

Despite Pilgrim being in and out of hospital on several occasions he was always in high spirits, and kept his fans updated on his journey via his social media.

He leaves behind two daughters, Tayla-Jean, 12 and Alyssa, 10 – who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Torres – and his fiancée Adrienne Watkins.

Below are some of the tributes from social media.

Related Topics:

EntertainmentArtistsDeaths and Tributes2023South African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentCelebrity Gossip

Share

Recent stories by:

Alyssia Birjalal