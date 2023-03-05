Tributes pour in for radio veteran Mark Pilgrim

Radio veteran Mark Pilgrim has died. The former HOT 102.7FM presenter lost his battle to cancer. The news of his death has been confirmed by several of Pilgrim’s industry colleagues on social media, including radio host and former “Idol’s SA” judge Gareth Cliff.

Lloyd Madurai, managing director at HOT 102.7FM wrote on Facebook, “Mark Pilgrim has just passed on: It was with great sadness that I share this news. “Our hero and brother and much-loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45. He fought valiantly to the very end. “Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home. They were together for his last breath. The family thank you for being part of his journey.

“For loving him and for celebrating him and supporting him always. Mark will be greatly missed by all. May his soul rest in peace.” In a statement released by Hot 102.7FM, the station said: “HOT1027 DJ Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning. He fought valiantly to the very end. “Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home. His family thank you for being part of his journey, for loving him, celebrating him and supporting him always”

HOT1027 DJ Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning.



He fought valiantly to the very end.



Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home.



His family thank you for being part of his journey, for loving him, celebrating him and supporting him always — Hot 1027 News (@Hot1027News) March 5, 2023 Pilgrim, 53, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in June 2022. Over the months, he revealed on Instagram that it had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes. Despite Pilgrim being in and out of hospital on several occasions he was always in high spirits, and kept his fans updated on his journey via his social media. He leaves behind two daughters, Tayla-Jean, 12 and Alyssa, 10 – who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Torres – and his fiancée Adrienne Watkins.