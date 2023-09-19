Tumisho Masha and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla involved in fiery exchange of clap backs no one saw coming

It’s no secret that former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is her father’s ride or die and is always ready to defend him online. This is most likely why actor Tumisho Masha poked the bear when he retweeted a video from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral in Ulundi on Saturday where President Cyril Ramaphosa is seen greeting other political leaders.

“When the headmaster walks in, the naughty boys want to laugh and smile with him,” tweeted Masha before going on to drag Zuma-Sambudla into his point. “We see you. Where’s Dudu now to witness her dad smiling and laughing with the real president of South Africa?”

When the headmaster walks in the naughty boys want to laugh and smile with him. We see you. Where’s Dudu now to witness her dad smiling and laughing with the real president of South Africa? https://t.co/MK2PeLnPbQ — Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) September 16, 2023 The political foes were under one roof and temporarily put aside their differences to mourn and say their last goodbyes to the late Zulu traditional prime minister. In the clip they can all be seen happy and embracing each other. Zuma and Ramaphosa were all smiles as they hugged and joked with each other at the funeral.

Zuma-Sambudla, known to not mince her words, had a response for the former ‘Generations’ actor, reminding him to look at his own house, posting an article from 2016, relating to him being accused of domestic violence. “We See You Tumisho… Just Like We Saw And Heard That Your Clown Is Not Welcome In KZN But My Dad Got The Biggest Roaring Welcome…🎤” In her clap back Zuma-Sambudla reminded the actor, her father got a huge welcome at the stadium, sending many into a wild frenzy.

Hi Dudu, thanks for the post. I won’t descend to your level but I believe the people have spoken in your replies. Have a great week ahead and let me know if you need help with a real job other than being your daddy’s cheerleader? Losing court battles every week must be exhausting https://t.co/YdG1UGnayg — Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) September 17, 2023 Masha hit back at Zuma’s daughter but telling her that he wouldn't stoop to her level and that if she got tired of being her father’s cheerleader, to hit him up.