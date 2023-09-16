WATCH: Jacob Zuma steals the show at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi funeral

Zuma arrived just before 10am and was followed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is set to deliver the eulogy for the late Zulu nation’s traditional prime minister who passed away on September 9. When Zuma walked in, he waved and smiled, sending the stands into a wild frenzy. Former President Jacob Zuma at the Ulundi regional stadium for the funeral of late IFP President Emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL The jubilant welcome for Zuma was similar to that of IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa who was ushered into the packed stadium that is under heavy security.

Upon his arrival, Zuma took his seat as Ramaphosa made his rounds greeting dignitaries. He also later greeted Zuma and they hugged. Ramaphosa also went on to greet the delegation of leaders from the Economic Freedom Fighters which was led by Leader Julius Malema. Meanwhile, the official funeral was delayed a bit as hostels dwellers and other IFP supporters made their entrance, doing Zulu traditional dances and chanting traditional war songs.

By 11am, the stadium was already full and more people were still trying to push their way into the stadium. Inside the stadium, the programme director, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, tried to get people to take their seats so that the programme would start. His calls fell on deaf ears as jubilant singing continued.

According to the official programme, Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at around 1pm, however this could be much later on if the delays persist. *This is a developing story and more details on the funeral will be published. [email protected]