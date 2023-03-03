Tweeps react to report on DJ Sabby and Skhumba taking over Metro FM’s breakfast show

Tweeps have been responding to a report by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela that Moeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki and Khutso Theledi will be replaced by DJ Sabby and Skhumba as the hosts of Metro FM’s breakfast show, “Wake Up on Metro FM”. Mo Flava and Theledi have been co-hosting the show, which plays on Monday to Friday from 5am to 9am, since April 2022.

While the show continues to be one of the most popular breakfast shows in the country during their tenure, they’ve also had some hiccups along the way, notably a prank on Theledi that was widely panned by listeners. “RADIO: Mo Flava & Khutso Theledi out,” shared Mphela on Thursday morning. “The hosts of Metro FM’s breakfast show ‘Wake Up On Metro FM With MoFlava & Khutso Theledi’ will be replaced. Word is, the pair will be replaced by DJ Sabby and Skhumba. #KgopoloReports” RADIO:



Word is, the pair will be replaced by DJ Sabby and Skhumba. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/tr8tkoH84T — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) March 2, 2023 Responses to the report have been mixed as some fans shared their displeasure at the sudden change while others have welcomed it.

The report had both Sabby and Skhumba trending on Twitter throughout Thursday morning. Many expressed their support for DJ Sabby, who’s rapidly become one of the top young radio hosts in the country over the past few years. “I am very happy for Sabby! He deserves this! I think he is really good,” tweeted @lephutsi27.

I am very happy for Sabby! He deserves this! I think he is really good https://t.co/WLSLtdNQ6j — Farm Julia (@lephutsi27) March 2, 2023 His new co-host on the other hand has been catching flak online: “Metro FM management is the reason why podcasts are getting popular everyday… Imagine listening to Skhumba forcing Jokes early in the morning... 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️” Metro FM management is the reason why Podcasts are getting popular everyday.... Imagine listening to Skhumba forcing Jokes early in the morning... 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YLMizBIMio — uGatsheni njalo loh🐘🐘🇿🇦 (@MuzieSndlovu) March 2, 2023 @itslindonkosi added: “Khutso left a one-woman drive slot at Y only to be out after a year at Metro. Also the replacement pair makes no sense to me. I get Sabby but him and Skhumba together on a breakfast show?” Khutso left a one-woman drive slot at Y only to be out after a year at Metro. Also the replacement pair makes no sense to me. I get Sabby but him and Skhumba together on a breakfast show? https://t.co/FxIUn5kzXv — Lindo (@itsLindoNkosi) March 2, 2023 @lulushezi wasn’t happy with Theledi being replaced.