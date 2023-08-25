Uncle Waffles bags another major deal with international fast food brand

Uncle Waffles seems to be back in business with KFC after she took to Instagram to share that she had been working on something “super exclusive” with the brand. Not much detail on the scope or nature of the deal was revealed on her post or on the accompanying Instagram Reel. “Be part of a few,” she shared on the Reel. “Shop the most exclusive burger in the most exclusive way. Dropping soon.”

Her caption read. “Hey babies! got something super exclusive cooking. Keep your eyes locked on your socials.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_)

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared some insight on the deal. “BRANDS: Uncle Waffles scores KFC deal. The DJ star has inked a deal with the brand for a new campaign dubbed ‘Hack The Street’.” He added that the campaign would require fans and consumers to find cultural landmarks that are significant in Waffles’ journey and win prizes. He also shared that the campaign officially launches on August 29. When Waffles previously collaborated with KFC last December, the two brands teamed up on a new ‘Uncle Waffles Burger’ which consisted of a chicken fillet dunked in maple syrup and served between cheese and two waffles. The burger can be seen in the reel.