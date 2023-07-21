Uncle Waffles’s provocative New York tour promo clip divides opinion on social media

Uncle Waffles recently shared a promotional clip of her upcoming “curated” US show, dubbed “Uncle Waffles Presents New York Show We Love Waffles”. The show, which will be hosted at the Great Hall in Brooklyn, New York, is the 22-year-old international amapiano star’s first headline show abroad.

“The year of curated shows 🐉🤫🥹,” she posted. “my first international HEADLINE SHOW!! And New York, you're first up 🤩🤩🤩 Let's have fun at The Great Hall Brooklyn. Tickets go live this Friday @ WWW.DICE.FM. Thank you to all my babies for popping out for my videoooo.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_)

The video sees a half-naked Waffles posing and dancing provocatively as she washes cars alongside several other scantily-dressed women. Tweeps have since taken to the social media platform to share their views on the clip. “abo Uncle Waffles “Tip Drilling”Amapiano now 🤦🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️,” tweeted @mr_shimmy.

abo Uncle Waffles “Tip Drilling”Amapiano now 🤦🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fo9TouH2wi — ISHMAEL 🏴‍☠️☠️🇿🇦 (@mr_shimmy) July 19, 2023 @mpumem_ couldn’t get enough of the video. “I’m sorry but that video uncle waffles posted?!🥵”

Unimpressed, another tweep commented, “Are you praising nakedness? I really pray that our generation might come back to God. What kids are these upcoming mothers even gonna raise.” After seeing Uncle Waffles trending, @itsreallyasia_ added, “I be forgetting this is a whole woman y’all be talking about😭every time I hear the name I think about somebody 50 year old uncle” Waffles recently concluded her “Second Times A Charm” tour of the US. The tour not only saw her play shows in cities like Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago, it also saw her play Coachella, which is one of the biggest festivals in the world.