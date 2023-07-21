DJ Uncle Waffles set to headline the first of many international shows

DJ Uncle Waffles is fast approaching another milestone in her booming career.
The “Asylum” album-maker recently shared on Instagram that she will be heading to New York’s, The Great Hall to headline her first international show.
According to Waffles, this is just the first of many curated shows she has planned for the year.
Along with a provocative video clip of barely clad women who are twerking while washing cars, Waffles wrote: “The year of curated shows 🐉🥹🤭 my first international HEADLINE SHOW!! And New York, you’re first up 🤩🤩 Let’s have fun at The Great Hall Brooklyn 🤭 Tickets go live this Friday @ WWW.DICE.FM.
She added: “Thank you to all my babies for popping out for my videoooo.🤭❤️ y’all real fineeeee.”
Waffles has been making boss moves since she left South Africa for America.
Some of her major accomplishments include her historic performance at the Coachella festival in April. She was the first amapiano DJ to perform on one of the main stages at the claimed global music and arts festival.
Waffles was also nominated at the 2023 BETs under the category, Best International Act, alongside “Sete” hitmaker K.O.
She also bagged a spot on British radio station, BBC Radio 1 last September.
The show is dedicated to amapiano and sees Waffles playing some popular tunes while also introducing international audiences to the freshest new bops.