DJ Uncle Waffles set to headline the first of many international shows

The “Asylum” album-maker recently shared on Instagram that she will be heading to New York’s, The Great Hall to headline her first international show.

According to Waffles, this is just the first of many curated shows she has planned for the year.

Along with a provocative video clip of barely clad women who are twerking while washing cars, Waffles wrote: “The year of curated shows 🐉🥹🤭 my first international HEADLINE SHOW!! And New York, you’re first up 🤩🤩 Let’s have fun at The Great Hall Brooklyn 🤭 Tickets go live this Friday @ WWW.DICE.FM.

She added: “Thank you to all my babies for popping out for my videoooo.🤭❤️ y’all real fineeeee.”