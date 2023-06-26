Uncle Waffles, K.O and Papi Cooper slay BET Awards red carpet

Award-winning rapper K.O, amapiano stars Pabi Cooper and Uncles Waffles and actress Bonnie Mbuli graced the red carpet at this year’s BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The local stars made sure that they slayed the big night, which saw some of America’s talent come out for culture’s big event.

African star Burna Boy clinched his fourth Best International Act win. Pabi Cooper, was among the Viewers Choice: Best International Act and Uncle Waffles and K.O were among the nominees for Best International Act. Cameroonian singer and songwriter Libianca won the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act. Her song “People,” inspired by her cyclothymia, is among the biggest on the music charts in Africa.

Waffles went for a sleek bun look with her hair and accessories with a diamond tennis necklace. Cooper sparkled on the carpet in her fuschia ruffle couture gown by Willet Designs, a firm favourite amongst Mzansi celebrities for red carpet events. Mr Cashtime got creative with his red carpet look, wearing patchwork pants and an inspired Basotho hat and a black sweater.

Actress Bonnie Mbuli was in a sexy glittering fuschia couture dress by Jovani that showcased her beautiful silhouette.