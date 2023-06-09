LOOK: Uncle Waffles, K.O and Pabi Cooper nominated for BET Awards

Award-winning rapper K.O and amapiano stars Pabi Cooper and Uncle Waffles are among the nominees for the Best International Act at this year’s upcoming BET Awards.
The prestigious international awards made the announcement on Thursday evening on their various social media platforms. Other African nominees include Nigerian afrobeats musicians Burna Boy and Ayra Starr. British stars Central Cee and Stormzy are also part of the nominees list.
“Give it up for this year's Best International Act Nominees: @ayanakamura_official @ayrastarr @burnaboygram @centralcee @ellamai @mrcashtime @l7nnon Stormy @tiakola_meloo @unclewaffles. Don't miss the 2023 #BETAwards LIVE on Jun 26 at 02:00 CAT. Repeats at 18:00 CAT | ch 129 @dstvza! #BETAwards”
K.O shared the news with his followers on Twitter. “Grateful 🙏🏾 PS: No voting option, please slide me your prayers and blessings 😊❤️. uMfoka Mdluli uyazibongela… #BETAwards2023”
PS: No voting option, please slide me your prayers and blessings 😊❤️. uMfoka Mdluli uyazibongela… #BETAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/cUb8aaStPw
“PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THAT IM NOMINATED FOR THE BET AWARDS 🥺😭❤️ @bona_mag,” shared Pabi Cooper.
Uncle Waffles also took to social media to share the news with her fans. “Oh that’s crazy 🥹❤️!,” she Tweeted. Bizarrely, her announcement prompted dozens of comments from fans expressing disappointment at the fact that the poster read “Swaziland” (where she’s from) and not “South Africa”.
One tweep commented, “This is how step fathers feel like when child they raised and paid for their school graduate 🎓 then thank his biological father.” Another added, “Baby girl is claiming her home town now that she’s blown 😭😭 What a betrayal.”
The awards will be held on June 26 and will be broadcast on DStv channel 129.