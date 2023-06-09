LOOK: Uncle Waffles, K.O and Pabi Cooper nominated for BET Awards

Award-winning rapper K.O and amapiano stars Pabi Cooper and Uncle Waffles are among the nominees for the Best International Act at this year’s upcoming BET Awards. The prestigious international awards made the announcement on Thursday evening on their various social media platforms. Other African nominees include Nigerian afrobeats musicians Burna Boy and Ayra Starr. British stars Central Cee and Stormzy are also part of the nominees list.

“Give it up for this year's Best International Act Nominees: @ayanakamura_official @ayrastarr @burnaboygram @centralcee @ellamai @mrcashtime @l7nnon Stormy @tiakola_meloo @unclewaffles. Don't miss the 2023 #BETAwards LIVE on Jun 26 at 02:00 CAT. Repeats at 18:00 CAT | ch 129 @dstvza! #BETAwards” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Africa (@bet_africa) K.O shared the news with his followers on Twitter. “Grateful 🙏🏾 PS: No voting option, please slide me your prayers and blessings 😊❤️. uMfoka Mdluli uyazibongela… #BETAwards2023” Grateful 🙏🏾



PS: No voting option, please slide me your prayers and blessings 😊❤️. uMfoka Mdluli uyazibongela… #BETAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/cUb8aaStPw — K.O (@MrCashtime) June 8, 2023 “PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THAT IM NOMINATED FOR THE BET AWARDS 🥺😭❤️ @bona_mag,” shared Pabi Cooper.