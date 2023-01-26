Pabi Cooper’s recent post has fans hella curious about her mystery man

Amapiano star Pabi Cooper has sent her fans into a frenzy with her Instagram post of herself with a bouquet of white roses and her smiling from ear to ear. In her picture, Cooper appears to be smitten with a glow that is often brought on by being in love. In her caption, she did not say much, but simply put a white heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pabi Cooper 🥷 (@cooper_pabi) While her post was just a tease, it was certainly enough to get followers talking and wondering whether the star has a new man. Last year, the “Wag ‘n Bietjie” hitmaker was linked to singer and songwriter Benny Afro but their relationship seems to have fizzled out. The rumour mill has it that Cooper might be linked to Focalistic, following his alleged split from DBN Gogo.

DBN Gogo and Focalistic went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day last year. While they are not always posting each other, they seem to have gone silent, sparking rumours of a split. Many seem convinced that Cooper’s new man is Focalistic, but is he really? The two have a good working relationship and have worked on music together and are even part of the Pitori Super League, which is made up of Focalistic, Pabi, M.J, Ch’cco and Mellow and Sleazy.

