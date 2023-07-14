WATCH: Ayanda Thabethe announces she’s pregnant with second child

Actress and media personality Ayanda Thabethe announced that she’s expecting her second child with an Instagram reel on Thursday morning. Thabethe’s reel saw her posing in a shimmering white dress while resting her hand on her pregnant belly.

Thabethe’s first born, Peter Junior, turned one just a few months ago. “First came Love, then came your brother and now, You,” she shared. “We're overjoyed to welcome and to love on the perfect little addition to our growing family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) Several notable public figures shared their congratulatory messages with Thabethe, including the likes of Blue Mbombo, Linda Mtoba, Thabsie, Loot Love, Ntando Duma, Noma Langa, Simz Ngema and Pearl Modiadie to name a few.

Musician and multimedia entrepreneur Boity commented, “Oh woooow!!! 😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations mommy!!!!!” Media personality and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko added, “Radiant. So beautiful! Congratulations yet again. Such a blessing ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” After Nene Liz commented, “Ayanda is a testimony that everything is possible with God. l've followed and watched your journey and oh I'm happy for you you inspire me as a 32yr to keep the faith alive Congratulations,” Ayanda responded by sharing her gratitude.

“God repairs and restores all the years that the locust stole. This is my testimony,” she said. “I appreciate you following my journey and knowing that God can and God will.” Just over a year ago, Thabethe famously grabbed headlines when blogger Musa Khawula alleged that she was dating a married man. As those rumours gathered steam online, she released a statement through her legal representatives which read: “We make this statement on behalf of Ms Ayanda Thabethe, who is supported by her partner, referred to as ‘PM’.”