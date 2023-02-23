WATCH: Five songs to remember Riky Rick by on the one year anniversary of his death

It’s been exactly a year since Riky Rick’s untimely death. To mark the occasion, fans have been sharing tributes to the late rapper, fashion icon and event director throughout the day. A gathering of people who love him will be held later today at Newtown Junction from 3 to 5pm.

“A year ago today, we lost a legend. Riky Rick 🕊👑 #MassCountry,” shared @manloung. A year ago today, we lost a legend.



Riky Rick 🕊👑 #MassCountry pic.twitter.com/EIXY4JEupV — Mass Country (@manloung) February 23, 2023 @lex_lafoy added: “Today we remember you Riky ❤️🙏🏽 thank you for being you.” Today we remember you Riky ❤️🙏🏽 thank you for being you pic.twitter.com/KzmBQopcWV — NewWorldDaughter (@Lex_LaFoy) February 23, 2023 To mark the one year anniversary of his death, we’re remembering Riky Rick through his music. Here’s a list of five songs to remember him by:

“Home” ft. Mas Musiq When he died, “Home” immediately became symbolic of the mental health issues and depression Rick had been experiencing throughout his career. While it was initially released as a throwaway bonus track when he dropped his final single “Ungazincishi”, the song has gone on to become his most popular over the past year.

“Stay Shining” ft. Cassper Nyovest Rick was all about good vibes and positive energy — whether it was through his interviews, his social media posts or his music. There’s no better example of this than “Stay Shining”. On it, him and Cassper Nyovest rap about waking up in the morning to chase the paper and enjoying it with their closest people. They also share a whole lot of feel-good vibes. This is definitely one of Rick’s best tunes.

“Sidlukotini” It’s almost impossible to think of Rick’s music without thinking of “Sidlukotini”. Apart from it being a thumping club anthem, the song can also be remembered for the controversy it caused after it won Best Hit Single at the Metro FM Awards in 2017.

During his speech, Rick famously called out Metro FM and other radio stations for not supporting music by young people and encouraged young artists to rather push their music online. “F.R.E.E” w/ AKA and DJ Tira Rick and AKA didn’t see eye to eye for most of their careers mainly because Rick was close with AKA’s nemesis Cassper Nyovest. But once Rick and Nyovest drifted apart, the two collaborated on the hit single “F.R.E.E”.

It was an iconic moment as two of the country’s most flamboyant artists teamed up after so long and delivered a captivating song, music video and roll-out that included some stadium performances. “Pick You Up” ft. A-Reece Rick’s most enduring and memorable message was that we should take care of “the kids” and trust the youth. He lived and breathed this message through his actions and his music.