If there’s anything Khanyi Mbau can do, it’s pulling off rich b*tch vibes. The actress and reality TV star showed us her boss moves while doing a promo video for exclusive media brand, The Billionaires Club.

The opening scene shows Mbau being chauffeured to her private plane while dressed in designer clothing. In the famous words of Fergie, Mbau was "flyin' the first class, up in the sky. Poppin' champagne. Livin' my life in the fast lane."

The stylishly-curated video was to promote The Billionaires Club’s GLAM GALA. The exclusive event is by invite only and is said to attract the crème de la crème of the Dubai social scene. According to the Instagram post accompanying the video, the event “promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with luxury, style, glitz and glamour boasting nine 9-themed bars offering a spectacular culinary experience with live entertainment.”

Dubbed as a networking opportunity for successful people in Dubai, the brand certainly pulled out all the stops, including getting our very own Mbau on board. As soon as the post made waves, Mbau’s on-and-off bae Kudzai Mushonga shared it on his reels and tagged her with the comment, “MyBabyRedHeart”. The post was later removed from his IG page.

Picture: Instagram screenshot The couple’s relationship has seen its fair share of controversy.

While speaking exclusively to The South African, the Zimbabwean businessman said the long periods of time spent apart were mostly to blame for their supposed break-up. Mushonga is based in Dubai, while Mbau has work in South Africa. “I think for now we are taking it one day at a time. (The) distance was one of our (relationship) killer… different time zones, you know,” he told the online publication.