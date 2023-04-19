Gagasi FM radio host and actor Khaya Dladla was once seen posting on Instagram all boo’ed up, but that has since become a distant memory.
During a conversation on “Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM”, Dladla spoked candidly on why he didn’t have a happily ever ending.
Dladla was very public with his relationship with Mercutio Buthelezi, a KZN businessman. The former couple served Instagoals with their cute vacations, matching outfits and a jaw-dropping engagement in October 2020.
“I was trying to create someone who didn’t exist,” Dladla lamented.
“It was a show and I didn’t realise that many of us were acting in that show. There were so many red flags but I wanted to constantly paint them pink because of the idea of relationship I thought I was in versus what I was really in.
“I still wonder how many of us were in this relationship because I now know that we’re so so many of us. I even lost count,” he added, alluding to infidelity.
Sunday World reported that the couple drifted apart and distance became a factor for them.
“The distance between the couple became one of the issues they couldn’t work around.
“Initially they had no problem with the distance when Khaya moved to seek greener pastures, but they eventually started to drift apart,” a source told the publication.