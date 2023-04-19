Gagasi FM radio host and actor Khaya Dladla was once seen posting on Instagram all boo’ed up, but that has since become a distant memory. During a conversation on “Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM”, Dladla spoked candidly on why he didn’t have a happily ever ending.

Dladla was very public with his relationship with Mercutio Buthelezi, a KZN businessman. The former couple served Instagoals with their cute vacations, matching outfits and a jaw-dropping engagement in October 2020. “I was trying to create someone who didn’t exist,” Dladla lamented. “It was a show and I didn’t realise that many of us were acting in that show. There were so many red flags but I wanted to constantly paint them pink because of the idea of relationship I thought I was in versus what I was really in.

“I still wonder how many of us were in this relationship because I now know that we’re so so many of us. I even lost count,” he added, alluding to infidelity. Sunday World reported that the couple drifted apart and distance became a factor for them. “The distance between the couple became one of the issues they couldn’t work around.