WATCH: MacG proposes to longtime girlfriend at sold-out 'Podcast and Chill’ event

Popular podcaster MacG held a sold-out celebratory event at Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria on Sunday evening to celebrate ‘Podcast and Chill’ reaching one million subscribers on YouTube. During the event, the likes of Robot Boii and Mpho Popps hit the stage with dance and comedy performances respectively.

The highlight of the evening came when MacG proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Naledi. “She’s the only woman I’ve been through who loved me when I didn’t have a show and I was a nobody,” he said. “Man the stories that I can tell you about this lady, she’s f***** incredible.” For those of us who weren’t in attendance, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gave a blow by blow account of proceedings on Twitter throughout the event.

MacG then added that because everybody that he loves was in attendance, he had decided to propose before going down on one knee. A shocked Naledi clasped her mouth and took a few steps back as the crowd cheered wildly. He then added, “Naledi, may I please spend the rest of my life with you?” Still visibly shaken, Naledi went down onto her haunches as the entire building waited with baited breath for her response. After a few moments, the crowd began to chant, “Yes, yes, yes.” Eventually, she stood up, walked up to him and gave him her hand so he could place the engagement ring on her finger.

Well wishes for the couple have been pouring in on social media: “Love is a beautiful thing man 🥰,” shared @xoli_ka_lindi. “Congratulations to them and wish them a lifetime of joy, good health, wealth and peace.”

Congratulations to them and wish them a lifetime of joy, good health, wealth and peace https://t.co/fNDY5BRsFe — Undefined TM-MT (@Xoli_ka_Lindi) July 31, 2023 @billypacho12 added, “MacG is a real G. My boy is doing things. 🌹👌🔥🔥🔥Congratulations to both of them.” @kagiso745 described Naledi’s as a “Bob the Builder”. “As a man, I will confirm that we do marry abo "Bob the Builder." Because we really value this kind of spirit in a woman. I'm happy for MacG ❤️”