WATCH: Mzansi legends get pampered just in time for Father’s Day

It provides an opportunity for individuals and society to express their gratitude and appreciation for the positive impact these male figures have had on their lives.

Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to acknowledging and honouring male role models, including fathers, uncles, brothers, and grandfathers.

Actors Space, an online platform that documents and archives the stories of African actors shared video footage of their recent surprise Father’s Day event, in Sandton in honour of the Mzansi’s legendary actors.

In a video clip that was shared on their Instagram, on Wednesday, South African TV and theatre legends Setlhabi “Bra Kop” Taunyane, Mabutho “Kid” Sithole, Treasure Tshabalala, Vusi Thanda and Peter Sephuma were seen getting pampered at a luxury spa in Sandton.

“What a special day honouring and celebrating our Fathers in the industry!!! Nothing but a day filled with so many heartfelt moments, here’s a glimpse of what went down,” read the caption.