WATCH: Mzansi legends get pampered just in time for Father’s Day

Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to acknowledging and honouring male role models, including fathers, uncles, brothers, and grandfathers.
It provides an opportunity for individuals and society to express their gratitude and appreciation for the positive impact these male figures have had on their lives.
Actors Space, an online platform that documents and archives the stories of African actors shared video footage of their recent surprise Father’s Day event, in Sandton in honour of the Mzansi’s legendary actors.
In a video clip that was shared on their Instagram, on Wednesday, South African TV and theatre legends Setlhabi “Bra Kop” Taunyane, Mabutho “Kid” Sithole, Treasure Tshabalala, Vusi Thanda and Peter Sephuma were seen getting pampered at a luxury spa in Sandton.
“What a special day honouring and celebrating our Fathers in the industry!!! Nothing but a day filled with so many heartfelt moments, here’s a glimpse of what went down,” read the caption.
Local celebrities flooded the comment sections with positive messages, showing their respect and admiration for the country's legends, and also acknowledging the impact of these veteran actors in the industry.
They also commended Actors Space for the grand gesture.
“Gomora” star and theatre performer Siyasanga Papu wrote: “Oh wow, bless you guys… I love this so much👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️ keep up the great work.”
Former “Muvhango” actress Simphewe “Simz” Ngema said: “Our blessings❤️”
“Seriously Single” actor Bohang Moeko commented: “Doing the Lord’s work. Love it 👏🏾👏🏾”
“1802: Love Defies,” actress wrote: “So heartwarming ❤️❤️❤️”
Former “Skeem Saam” actor Oros Mpofu said: “Guys! Bless you, for this ❤️🙌”
Scandal! Actress Mapaseka “Pasi” Koetle commented: “God bless you for this Bathong.”
Actor Spaces CEO and founder, Ayanda Sithebe added: “We have a long way!!! South African Actors need so much more 😭😭😭.”