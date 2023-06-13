Father's Day: Self-care tips for awesome dads

Just like mothers, fathers deserve to be pampered too. If you’re a father, dedicate this Father’s Day to self-care that will change your life for the better. Outside of your busy schedule of taking care of the family and juggling work, don't forget to prioritise yourself because your children deserve a happy father.

Here are some ways on how you can improve your life. Mental well-being: Bottling things up and not taking care of your mental health does not make you a “man”. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Activities like meditation, journaling, prayer, walks in nature, gardening, tree planting or even therapy can help manage stress and anxiety - cultivating a positive mindset.

Physical fitness: Most men like working out, and that's good. If you don’t, it is a time to consider physical fitness. You can go for a run, hike, join a yoga class, or anything that will get you moving because physical fitness not only improves physical health, but also boosts mental well-being, and allows the cells to regenerate themselves with healthy oxygen flow. Skincare and grooming: A consistent skincare regime is not only for women. Invest in a proper skincare range suitable for your skin type and remain consistent.

Make sure you get those beard oils, serums, sunscreen and all. Don’t forget that trimming your beard and taking care of your hair is just as important. Healthy eating habits: Eating greasy foods all the time will harm your health. Eat your fruits and vegetables, drink enough water and share healthy recipes with your friends. Hobbies and Interests: We know that life can be hard, but don’t neglect your hobbies. Pick up that book, have a games night with the boys or do something fun that will get your mind off things.