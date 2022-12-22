WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo urges fans to talk about depression this festive season

While the festive season means spending time with family, friends and loves ones, time to travel and exchange gifts for many people, for others, it maybe a difficult and emotionally draining period. Taking to his Instagram, this week, media personality Somizi Mhlongo reminded South Africans to be kind to one another during this holiday season.

It was during the popular “Bathroom Talks With Somizi,” segment that the “Idols SA” judge encouraged the members of the public to talk about depression, anxiety and other mental health related conditions that many people suffer from, particularly during the festive period. “I want to talk about the level of anxiety, sadness and doses of depression that goes on around this time of the year,” said Somizi. “This time of the year it's very easy for people to hide what they are going through because it's festive. So it's easy to get into that emotional state and hide it.”

Somizi shared also with his fans that the festive season tends to be hard on him after losing his mother, veteran actress Mary Twala, in 2020. “This is the time when depression kicks in because of a whole lot of things...with me personally, this is the time when I reflect, most of my family members have passed, my mother, my sisters, my cousins…” Offering some pearls of wisdom about mental health awareness, Somizi said “Depression is real. When someone says they are depressed it's not an attention-seeking tactic.

“Don't be afraid to tell someone that you're depressed, so you can get help. “There are so many people that have committed suicide that we know of that looked the happiest. “Depression is evil because it hides inside the most beautiful people, faces and expressions.”

Somizi stated that he will never stop advocating for mental health awareness and the importance of speaking out. “I will not stop advocating the importance of being vulnerable and not feeling shame. And I wish and hope that I carry on like this and that I don't let you down. “Nothing is permanent, including sad times. And I wish you a beautiful festive season. I love you.”

Watch the full bathroom talk below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) The recent passing of American dancer and choreographer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has sparked the debate about mental health among Black communities, where depression and other mental health illnesses are largely taboo in many parts of the continent. Boss died reportedly died by suicide at age 40, on December 13.