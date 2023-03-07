WATCH: Somizi opens up about the stressful moments leading up to his golden jubilee

Now that the dust has settled from his golden jubilee, Somizi Mhlongo has shared a testimony with his supporters about his fear in the days leading up to the celebration. The “Idols South Africa” judge took to his Instagram bathroom series and opened up about the challenges that came with hosting his first ever concert.

The media personality had his milestone 50th birthday in December and hosted a “big, big concert” at Sun City’s Superbowl on March 4. It was initially meant to take place on January 28 but was postponed due to a few technicalities. “Tickets are not selling, they slow but my business partner Tebogo goes, ‘relax, it’s going to be fine’,” explains Mhlongo. “I start getting anxiety, I start regretting why I did this, because there’s a lot of issues. Financially it’s costing, logistically it’s costly, logistically it’s costly, dealing with artists, it’s costly.”

Mhlongo explained that he had moments where he lost his faith in God during the planning process. He then revealed that on the day of the jubilee things took a turn with VIP tickets getting sold-out and general tickets selling. He shared that the moment reminded him that God does not operate in the way we want.