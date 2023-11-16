Why 2023 was a stellar year for Black Coffee

Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo has had quite the 2023, cementing his position among the musical greats of the world.
Placing focus on his career, the public even forgot about his divorce drama from actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali.
In October, he made history when he played a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, the biggest show of his illustrious career.
The history-making set once again put South African dance music on the map and elevated the DJ’s global status.
Coffee not so long ago, also showcased how big his footprint is when he was invited to give a guest lecture at Harvard Business College in Boston in the US.
His successful run does not end there; the renowned DJ is among the honourees for this year’s British GQ Men of the Year 2023.
GQ Men of the Year celebrates stars from entertainment, fashion and sport who have made 2023 a year to remember. The ceremony was held on November 15 in central London.
While out celebrating his GQ Man of the Year Honour, DJ Mag - British monthly magazine dedicated to electronic dance music and DJs - revealed that the South African had made number 25 on their prestigious list of Top 100 DJs. He has gone up 14 places on this year’s list.
Coffee was a leading pioneer in the Afro house sound as it grew in the late 2000s, releasing the now classic ‘Home Brewed’ LP and ‘Africa Rising’ DVD, which saw him performing with a 24-piece orchestra to an audience of 8,000.
Since then, he has become one of the best in the country and world.
