How Black Coffee became the first African DJ to fill up Madison Square Garden

In music, collaboration is often the best way to spread one’s wings and expand into new territories. Over the past two decades, Grammy Award-winning South African DJ Black Coffee has harnessed the power of collaboration to gradually scale the heights of global music and become one of the most respected DJs on the planet.

Almost since the very beginning of his career, the 47-year-old has shown an uncanny knack for identifying and working with talent that not only compliments his sound at any given period, but that also helps him reach new audiences.

Following a career boost through a remix of Hugh Masekela's 1972 hit ‘Stimela’, Coffee released his self-titled debut album through his own record company, Soulistic Music back in 2005. He would go on to work with the likes of Siphokazi, Busi Mhlongo and L'vovo, while also signing Culoe De Song. As his career took off, he would go on to work closely with Zakes Bantwini, who’s also gone on to win a Grammy Award, on several gold and platinum selling records, including the timeless ‘Juju’.

Before long, Coffee was booked overseas with increasing regularity as his international recognition grew. Arguably the most important moment of his career came when he released his critically acclaimed fifth studio album, ‘Pieces of Me’ in 2015. The album notably helped Coffee win every major award he was nominated for over the next year, including four South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and Best International Act (Africa) at the BET Awards.

With wind in his sails, he would go on to perform at international festivals like Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Ultra Music Festival over the following year.

He would also continue to successfully leverage his global reach for collaborations with the likes of Drake, Pharrell Williams, David Gueta, Delilah Montagu and Alicia Keys as he solidified his spot as a bonafide global star. His subsequent Grammy Award win in 2021 seemed like the perfect culmination of years of hard work. And so with a Grammy under his belt, he set his sights on playing the ultimate arena when he set out to headline his own show at Madison Square Garden.