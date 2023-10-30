Black Coffee lectures at Harvard University: 'What a humbling experience'

Durban-born global music sensation Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, is flying the South African flag high lately as he continues to make strides internationally. Black Coffee, late last week, gave a lecture at Harvard Business School with Professor Anita Elberse, who specialises in the entertainment, media and sports sectors.

The renowned DJ couldn't contain his excitement over his latest achievement and shared the news about his “humbling experience” with his supporters on X (formerly Twitter). “So yesterday before my dj-ing gig I gave a lecture at @HarvardUniv with Prof @anitaelberseWhat a humbling experience 🙏🏿”

What a humbling experience 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/7VlwP7fKvf — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) October 27, 2023 Coffee is no stranger to making the country proud and it certainly was the same with his latest career move. His comments were filled with messages from the likes of DJ, Da Capo Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana, musician Nduduzo Makhathini.

Some of his followers even predicted that an honorary doctorate could be on the way for the internationally renowned DJ and music producer. “Bhuti, keep inspiring us.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿,” said Lekau Sehoana “They are lucky to have you there Bhuti, makwande 🕯️” said Makhathini.