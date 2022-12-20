James Gunn shoots down claim Gal Gadot was ‘booted’ from DC Universe

Los Angeles – Film-maker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran scrapped several ideas from the past regime such as Henry Cavill's return as Superman and Patty Jenkins's take on “Wonder Woman 3”. Many fans have speculated that with the axing of the third instalment of “Wonder Woman”, Gal Gadot had been booted from the DC Universe.

However, Gunn rubbished the rumours, reported “Deadline”. “I'm not sure where you're getting that we ‘booted’ Gal,” Gunn said. Gunn's response could be interpreted in two ways: Gadot is still working with DC for a future Wonder Woman appearance or Gadot left DC of her own accord amid the shake-up.

Jenkins's treatment for “Wonder Woman 3” was rejected by the new regime at DC as it did not fit the plans Gunn and Safran have for the DC Universe. “I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now,” Jenkins said. Before the news that “Wonder Woman 3” was not happening under Jenkins's direction, Gadot shared a hopeful message about sharing the “next chapter” of the superhero’s story with fans.

“I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot posted on social media. Gunn has been getting a lot of backlash over his decisions as the DC Universe goes in a new direction. “The Suicide Squad” director addressed fans in a series of tweets calling out the “disrespectful outcry”.

“Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts and integrity and always with the story in mind,” he tweeted.