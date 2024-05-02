5FM breakfast host Dan Corder resigns to pursue TV career

5FM’s 5 Breakfast host, Dan Corder, has resigned from the station to pursue a career in television. His last show was last Friday. After three years of hosting the popular breakfast slot on South Africa’s favourite youth commercial radio station, Corder was offered a TV opportunity.

This has been a long-time dream of his – that he will be taking on from May 2024. “I am very sad to be leaving 5FM, the radio station of my dreams that I never thought I'd be lucky enough to work for. The last three years have been wonderful, and I am so lucky,” said Corder, “We built a show that means so much to me. I've travelled the country, met phenomenal listeners, interviewed names like Ed Sheeran and shared in the daily wildness of South African life with a whole country, and for all that I am deeply grateful.

"Most of all, I am grateful for the team. Xoli and Marli, who have been there from the start. Thabo and Ayob, who joined later. Mathapelo and Nic before them. It is rare for a show to become an expression of genuine friendship. This show has been built on those bonds." "I am so excited to see where 5FM goes next. The station has always been unique in South Africa. It is brave. It always innovates and pushes boundaries. It takes risks. It gives young people the chance to make magic. "There are plenty of talented, industrious, thoughtful, caring, smart people at 5FM who will take it up and up. I can't wait to listen to the rise."