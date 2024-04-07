Big Brother Mzansi star Liema Pantsi and Cici cooking new music together?

By Cebolethu Shinga
One of the Big Brother Mzansi housemates has hinted on social media that she was cooking new music with an established artist, Cici.
Liema Pantsi, who gained her popularity during her time on Big Brother Mzansi. is set to collaborate with the artist Cici, whose real name is Busisiwe Thwala, on a new song.
In a social media post on Instagram on Thursday, the Hamba Juba star Cici shared a short video snippet where she is seen recording what appeared to be new music with the former Big Brother housemate.
Pantsi was disqualified from the Big Brother Mzansi house when she opted to cash in on a R250,000 offer. The competition was later won by Mjuneiro McJunior who walked away with a cool R2 million.
Meanwhile, after the release of the video hinting at the new music, fans rushed to social media to share their excitement.
Work ! Work Work … Talent speaks for itself 📌‼️‼️ Can’t wait 🥰🥰🥰🥰🌺🌺🌸🌸🌸@liemapantsi X @cici_worldwide 📌📌— Cruise⛴️ vibes 🏆💯 (@Cruiseonly1900) April 4, 2024
Pantsi’s journey began with her auditioning for idols season 16. Following her breakout performance on Big Brother Mzansi, her talent caught the attention of the followers.
Pantsi has teamed up with Cici for an exciting new musical project that has her fans excited.
