Big Brother Mzansi star Liema Pantsi and Cici cooking new music together?

One of the Big Brother Mzansi housemates has hinted on social media that she was cooking new music with an established artist, Cici.

Liema Pantsi, who gained her popularity during her time on Big Brother Mzansi. is set to collaborate with the artist Cici, whose real name is Busisiwe Thwala, on a new song.

In a social media post on Instagram on Thursday, the Hamba Juba star Cici shared a short video snippet where she is seen recording what appeared to be new music with the former Big Brother housemate.

Pantsi was disqualified from the Big Brother Mzansi house when she opted to cash in on a R250,000 offer. The competition was later won by Mjuneiro McJunior who walked away with a cool R2 million.