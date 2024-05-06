Cassper Nyovest picks between Kendrick Lamar and Drake in their hot beef

Rival rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake have their fans split, as they each pick sides during their heated rap beef, which has seen them both dropping diss tracks. A fan asked local rapper Cassper Nyovest which side he is on, when it came to the hot rapper beef. It may take some fans a moment to actually decide, whose side they are on between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, but for the Don Billiato it was simple, K Dot.

“K DOT! I think Drake has the skill set but he’s playing it wrong. I think he needs to slow down, go back to So far Gone Drake. “Self introspective, intelligent Drake, Emo Drake. Then he can turn the tables. You can’t play the tough guy against a dude who really grew up in the hood,” responded Nyovest. K DOT! I think Drake has the skill set but he’s playing it wrong. I think he needs to slow down, go back to So far Gone Drake. Self introspective, intelligent Drake, Emo Drake. Then he can turn the tables. You can’t play the tough guy against a dude who really grew up in the… https://t.co/rc6EDEqQTk — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 5, 2024 No stranger to being involved in rap beefs, Cassper Nyovest was the best person to ask. Who can forget how his beef with slain rapper AKA went on for years.

Speaking to rapper and podcaster L-tido, Cassper Nyovest in 2023 revealed how AKA’s hit song, ‘Composure’ gave him sleepless nights. At the time Cassper said: “I think that’s the only real beef I ever had, everyone else is miscommunication, things that could be fixed. The Kiernan thing was bad, yoh!” Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud has left many wondering how the heck did we get here, with each diss track.