Sunday, March 3, 2024

Cardi B not letting her anxiety or haters stop her from dropping long-awaited second album

Cardi has teasted that her long-awaited second album, the follow-up to her 2018 debut 'Invasion of Privacy' will be dropping this year. Picture: Instagram

Cardi has teasted that her long-awaited second album, the follow-up to her 2018 debut 'Invasion of Privacy' will be dropping this year. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Rapper Cardi B has vowed to release her long-awaited new album this year.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has vowed not to let "anxiety" or other people's opinions stop her from finally bringing out her long-awaited second record, the follow-up to her 2018 debut 'Invasion of Privacy'.

After returning with new single 'Like What (Freestyle)' this week, Cardi took to her Instagram Story to share a short video in which she scrolled through numerous music files on her computer, some of which were dated as far back as January 27, 2023.

She said: “Look how long I’ve had this record for. I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say [stop me]. If I do a song, I’m gonna just drop it.

"Well I’ve got no choice because I’m dropping my album this year, so stay tuned for the announcement.”

In a caption to the clip, the 'WAP' hitmaker claimed to have "100 songs" recorded for the record.

She wrote: “January 2023 …. I really got like 100 songs [cry laughing emojis].”

Cardi's update comes six months after insiders teased the 31-year-old rapper's second album was "almost" ready for release and she was looking forward to launching a "new era" for her career.

In the wake of her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, 'Bongos', being released, a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It’s been a long time coming but Cardi is finally ready to kick off her new era.

"She has pulled out all the stops with the video, money wasn’t an object.

"Cardi has made sure it has been well worth the wait. The album is almost ready and will be out soon."

