Cardi B not letting her anxiety or haters stop her from dropping long-awaited second album

Rapper Cardi B has vowed to release her long-awaited new album this year. The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has vowed not to let "anxiety" or other people's opinions stop her from finally bringing out her long-awaited second record, the follow-up to her 2018 debut 'Invasion of Privacy'.

After returning with new single 'Like What (Freestyle)' this week, Cardi took to her Instagram Story to share a short video in which she scrolled through numerous music files on her computer, some of which were dated as far back as January 27, 2023. She said: “Look how long I’ve had this record for. I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say [stop me]. If I do a song, I’m gonna just drop it. "Well I’ve got no choice because I’m dropping my album this year, so stay tuned for the announcement.”

In a caption to the clip, the 'WAP' hitmaker claimed to have "100 songs" recorded for the record. She wrote: “January 2023 …. I really got like 100 songs [cry laughing emojis].” Cardi's update comes six months after insiders teased the 31-year-old rapper's second album was "almost" ready for release and she was looking forward to launching a "new era" for her career.