Jaden Smith co-signs Blxckie with new IG reel

Rapper and actor Jaden Smith shared an Instagram reel on Thursday evening, in which he used Blxckie’s breakthrough hit single ‘Ye x4’, featuring Nasty C, as the soundtrack. On the reel, Smith can be seen iceboarding in what appears to be a virtual world. The reel opens with the chorus of ‘Ye x4’ before flowing into the verse.

The song was the lead single to Blxckie’s award-winning and platinum-selling debut album ‘B4Now’. “Mystery School Sale Live Now. MSFTSrep.com,” Smith shared. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) South Africans have been flooding Smith’s comments section since the post went up. Limited Edt explained what Mystery School is all about in a blog post last month: “Designed to educate the public and disrupt the status quo, MSFTSrep’s ‘Mystery School’ collection is a rebellion against the current state of the world.”

“Inspired by the first mystery schools created in ancient Egypt, the Mystery School collection seeks to be a movement of information and evolving consciousness – providing the world with all the positive and insightful information possible to create unity on the earth, and trying to enlighten people on information that has been hidden from us on purpose through the ages.” This week has been an eventful one for Blxckie. A few days ago, he shared a snippet to an untitled upcoming single on Instagram. “she tryna squeeze in da section by shakin dat booty, i said you cant even dance. @emteethehustla im ready, tap in,” he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by somnyama, yena yedwa. <3 (@blxckie_) Then, on Thursday, the 23-year-old was spotted in studio at AKA’s house alongside the likes of Yanga Chief, 031Choppa, Zadok, Manana and Emtee as the “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker wraps us his upcoming album, “Mass Country”.