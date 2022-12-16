6 of the biggest noisemakers in SA pop culture for 2022

They have had their followers and the mainstream media glued to their moves throughout 2022. The pop culture space in the country has seen certain people rise to the occasion, taking ownership of the space in their respective lanes.

Gone are the days when you could be famous only by being an actor or singer. The game has changed and the internet has blessed us with pop culture superstars. Let’s take a look at some of the people who have trended on social media this year, making headlines for shaking things up. Musa Khawula

Now, now before you go on! The self-proclaimed “Pope of Pop Culture” was quite the noisemaker this year, causing havoc with his messy tea spills. His gossip may have gained him followers on Twitter but no popularity among Mzansi celebrities. Musa Khawula. Picture: YouTube screen shot Before his highly followed Twitter account was suspended, Khawula gained fame for his no-filter, nasty but juicy tweets about the famous. Some celebrities have called him out for his damaging comments, he even had his dreadlocks pulled out by comedian, actor and presenter Moshe Ndiki. Things came to a stop, however, when Khawula’s Twitter account was suspended. Khawula may have tried to apologise and regain the account after posting DJ Lulo Cafe’s nude picture, but things have just not been the same.

That didn't stop the murder accused, though; he is still being messy – this time on YouTube. Khawula has launched a YouTube channel and his set is purple, hint hint Wendy Williams, and is always dressed in his signature black shirt, which he leaves unbuttoned halfway for some reason. Mihlali Ndamase

Award-winning digital content creator Mihlali Ndamase has certainly been a hot topic this year. Her private and professional life had people talking. At one point she even added “hot topic” to her Twitter name as she trended on social media. Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram Ndamase was one of Khawula’s many victims, always tweeting about her love life. Ndamase is dating businessman Leeroy Sidambe who is allegedly going through quite the separation from his estranged wife Mary Jane Sidambe. Her love life is not the only thing that got people talking, her business, Malakyt, has grown into one of the country's most reliable beauty platforms, connecting businesses in the beauty space to customers. She also won the Sasma Beauty Influencer of the Year award, she has earned herself a spot on the list of top influencers in the country, and she was recently in Qatar, where the World Cup is being held, on a work trip.

Sithelo Shozi The mayor, as her fans call her, had people glued to her social media pages this year especially after her trip to Turkey for that BBL (Brazilian butt lift). The mother of three got a mommy makeover as a reward to herself and when she debuted her new body on Instagram, she had the stove on the highest level. Shozi has two daughters with Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile Mpisane and a son with Makhosini Maseko. She caused a stir when she revealed that her ex and baby daddy Mpisane had been abusive towards her during their relationship.

In an Instagram Q&A she spoke her truth about her turbulent relationship with reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's son. The DJ took her plight for justice to the courts after her posts. Young Stunna The amapiano superstar has certainly made noise with his impressive moves. If the young artist continues on his current path he is certainly going to achieve great success, like his mentors Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

The year has been filled with amazing wins for the artist, from featuring on the new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack to winning his first-ever South African Music Award (Sama) for best amapiano album. Young Stunna. Picture: Instagram His album was also certified multi-platinum and has clinched song of the year with “Sete” by K.O and featuring Blxckie and himself. Young Stunna has performed at most of the big festivals and become a sought-after feature. Thuso Mbedu

Mzansi’s latest export to Hollywood, Thuso Mbedu, has everybody beaming with pride. The young star is flying the South African flag high as she claims her place in Hollywood. “The New York Times” has recognised her as one of the 10 best actors of the year. The actress has blown international audiences away with her role in ”The Woman King” alongside Viola Davis. The 31-year-old was named a rising star by the Toronto International Film Festival. Every time Mbedu stepped out on the red carpet she made sure to slay, leaving no crumbs behind.