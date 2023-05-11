Matthew Knowles ‘still in awe’ of daughter Beyoncé on eve of her Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé’s eagerly anticipated “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off on Wednesday night in Stockholm, Sweden. The multi-Grammy Award winning R&B star performed a medley of her greatest hits, as well as songs from her new album, “Renaissance”.

Beyoncé will be performing for a second night at Stockholm’s Friends Arena before embarking on a 19-leg trip of Europe, which will see her visiting Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Poland, and the UK. As opening night loomed, Beyoncé topped the Twitter trends list. Her father and former manager, Matthew Knowles, also shared his excitement at the occasion, with a thread on the social media platform.

"Beyoncé kicks off The Renaissance World Tour this week. Believe it or not, I'm often still in awe as I watch her continue to soar to heights that few in history have ever been able to."



Believe it or not, I'm often still in awe as I watch her continue to soar to heights that few in history have ever been able to.... pic.twitter.com/Ad2Ons6jHy — Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) May 9, 2023 “Many memories of her childhood flooded to me when I sat down recently with @Vishen of @Mindvalley as we discussed the importance of providing our children with the tools and positive thinking needed to succeed.” He added: “I told Vishen the very thing I want to share with you as Beyoncé embarks on her historic tour this week; we never once during her childhood had to tell her to show up when it came to music.

“She was never distracted from her inner drive. She knew what she wanted and she went after it.” He also shared his view on how, as parents, they supported her no matter what. He then spoke on what the new tour meant. “For me, the start of Beyoncé's tour this week isn't just an addition to an already historic year where she now holds the most Grammy award wins ever.

“It’s a symbol of human achievement and possibility. It’s a mark of what’s possible when a child is encouraged to chase after their dream. “And above all else, it hopefully serves as a beacon of light for young people and dreamers of all shapes and sizes to believe in themselves.” Beyoncé looks set to be laughing all the way to the bank with the “Renaissance World Tour”.