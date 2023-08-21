Sizwe Dhlomo critical of Burna Boy after yet another R&B sample: ‘The sampling is getting tired’

Burna Boy has exploded into a global superstar over the past year and a half thanks in large part to the international acclaim of his hit single 'Last Last’.

The Grammy Award winning afrobeats star sought to replicate that success when he used the same formula by sampling another huge US R&B hit single ‘Top of The World’ by Brandy and Mase for one of his latest singles, ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’.

Now, Burna looks set to sample yet another hit R&B record for an upcoming song titled ‘City Boy’ off his upcoming album, ‘I Told Them…’ which is due out on Friday.

“Burna Boy previews a new song titled ‘City Boy’ which samples Jeremih’s hit single ‘Birthday Sex’ 🔥,” shared @dailyloud.