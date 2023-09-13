WATCH: Nicki Minaj reminds MTV VMAs why she is the Queen of Rap with her fire performances

Rapper Nicki Minaj at this year’s MTV’s annual Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Tuesday, made sure to remind critics and fans why she is known as the Queen of Rap with her fiery performances. Held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the MTV VMAs celebrated those doing the most in the music industry.

Ahead of the show, the 40-year-old rapper turned heads on the red carpet in a pink bubblegum Dolce and Gabbana bridal dress. Not only did Minaj nail her hosting duties, but she also performed new music while serving rap bars to the packed crowd.

once again nicki minaj devoured #vmas pic.twitter.com/lGaTcoAhDx — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 13, 2023 Minaj performed new material, from her highly anticipated fifth studio album ‘Pink Friday 2’ and the latest single ‘Last Time I Saw You’. The album is expected to drop on November 17. "MTV, it wouldn't be right if I didn't give y'all a Pink Friday 2 exclusive," Minaj told the pump up crowd that featured some top musicians, from Taylor Swift, French Montana and Selena Gomez.

Minaj did not reveal the name of the song but got the crowd hyped up for the hard-hitting rap track. WHAT IS HAPPENING??!! OH MY GODDD NICKI SJJSDJ #VMAs pic.twitter.com/L8oMpf0AWx — Holland Media (@HoIIandMedia) September 13, 2023

The rap icon also joined a fiery performance with other rap icons to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop. During the medley, Minaj performed ‘Itty Bitty Piggy’ and ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’. This is Minaj’s second time hosting the VMAs. Last year she shared duties with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow and took home the trophy for best hip hop video for her 2022 single ‘Super Freaky Girl’.