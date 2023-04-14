Big Zulu’s ‘Umbayimbayi’ certified platinum within a month of its release

Popular music artist Big Zulu is making big moves in the entertainment industry.
The award-winning hip hop artist recently collaborated with African trap and Afrosoul artist Sjava on the song “Umbayimbayi”, which has now been certified platinum in South Africa less than a month after its release.
“Umbayimbayi” is a powerful fusion of the pair’s individual talents. It is the lead single to their album “Ukhamba”, which is expected to be released on May 12, under one of South Africa’s biggest recording labels, Warner Music Africa (WMA).
On Instagram, Big Zulu wrote: “Siyabonga kakhulu. ‘Umbayimbayi’ usushaye iPlatinum. Siyabonga kakhulu,” which translates to “Thank you very much, ‘Umbayimbayi’ has hit platinum, thank you very much.”
In the first two weeks of its release “Umbayimbayi” showed its potential after bagging the #1 spot on streaming charts, including the #1 spot on the Spotify South Africa Top 50 chart and #1 on the Apple South Africa Top Songs chart.
It was quickly certified gold.
Inkabi Zezwe, as the two call themselves told the Sunday Independent that their upcoming album “Ukhamba” in Zulu means calabash, symbolising unity, teamwork, replenishment, knowledge, wisdom, self-sacrifice, experience, storage, change, protection and value.
Big Zulu added: “The love and support we receive from the people on this project mean a lot because it reassures us as artists that we are creating music that people love. Things are happening as we had hoped and anticipated for the collaboration,” Big Zulu said.
A national tour is planned after the album is released and tickets are already available through Computicket.
Watch the music video below.