Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Big Zulu’s ‘Umbayimbayi’ certified platinum within a month of its release

Big Zulu and Sjava. Picture: Instagram

Big Zulu and Sjava. Picture: Instagram

Published 22m ago

Share

Popular music artist Big Zulu is making big moves in the entertainment industry.

The award-winning hip hop artist recently collaborated with African trap and Afrosoul artist Sjava on the song “Umbayimbayi”, which has now been certified platinum in South Africa less than a month after its release.

“Umbayimbayi” is a powerful fusion of the pair’s individual talents. It is the lead single to their album “Ukhamba”, which is expected to be released on May 12, under one of South Africa’s biggest recording labels, Warner Music Africa (WMA).

On Instagram, Big Zulu wrote: “Siyabonga kakhulu. ‘Umbayimbayi’ usushaye iPlatinum. Siyabonga kakhulu,” which translates to “Thank you very much, ‘Umbayimbayi’ has hit platinum, thank you very much.”

In the first two weeks of its release “Umbayimbayi” showed its potential after bagging the #1 spot on streaming charts, including the #1 spot on the Spotify South Africa Top 50 chart and #1 on the Apple South Africa Top Songs chart.

More on this

It was quickly certified gold.

Inkabi Zezwe, as the two call themselves told the Sunday Independent that their upcoming album “Ukhamba” in Zulu means calabash, symbolising unity, teamwork, replenishment, knowledge, wisdom, self-sacrifice, experience, storage, change, protection and value.

Big Zulu added: “The love and support we receive from the people on this project mean a lot because it reassures us as artists that we are creating music that people love. Things are happening as we had hoped and anticipated for the collaboration,” Big Zulu said.

A national tour is planned after the album is released and tickets are already available through Computicket.

Watch the music video below.

Related Topics:

EntertainmentArtists2023South African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentCelebrity Gossip

Share

Recent stories by:

Alyssia Birjalal