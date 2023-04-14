Big Zulu’s ‘Umbayimbayi’ certified platinum within a month of its release

The award-winning hip hop artist recently collaborated with African trap and Afrosoul artist Sjava on the song “ Umbayimbayi ”, which has now been certified platinum in South Africa less than a month after its release.

“Umbayimbayi” is a powerful fusion of the pair’s individual talents. It is the lead single to their album “Ukhamba”, which is expected to be released on May 12, under one of South Africa’s biggest recording labels, Warner Music Africa (WMA).

On Instagram, Big Zulu wrote: “Siyabonga kakhulu. ‘Umbayimbayi’ usushaye iPlatinum. Siyabonga kakhulu,” which translates to “Thank you very much, ‘Umbayimbayi’ has hit platinum, thank you very much.”

In the first two weeks of its release “Umbayimbayi” showed its potential after bagging the #1 spot on streaming charts, including the #1 spot on the Spotify South Africa Top 50 chart and #1 on the Apple South Africa Top Songs chart.