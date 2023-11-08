Boity previews upcoming single with Roiii at Mpumalanga festival: ‘I can’t wait for this joint to drop’

On Saturday, award-winning rapper and media personality Boity was among several high-profile headliners to perform at the All White Music Festival in Mpumalanga. The ‘Wuz Dat’ star took the opportunity to preview an upcoming drill collaboration with Skandaworld rapper Roiii. Boity played the song as she stood backstage preparing for her performance.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a video of her vibing to the song backstage. “I can’t wait for this joint to drop! @ROIII 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😩,” she captioned the post. It’s unclear when the song will be out but it will mark the 33-year-old’s first official release in over two years. Previously, Boity also teased work with rapper Emtee and amapiano star Toss on social media.

The event, which took place at The Bears Palace Arena, also featured performances from the likes of Uncle Waffles, Mlindo The Vocalist, Kwesta and Focalistic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iKwekwezi FM (@ikwekwezi_fm) Focalistic put on arguably the performance of the night as he ran through his catalogue of hits, including songs like ‘Tabela Hape’, ‘Ke Star’ and ‘Khekheleza’. The festival also featured performances from several local Mpumalanga performers, including China Chameleon, Manjaro Denzo, Fortune T, DJ Mabhodo, and Madumane (Ligwalagwala FM).